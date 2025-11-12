Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate, challenges exit polls favoring the NDA in Bihar elections, stressing public turnout and critiquing survey transparency. Yadav remains optimistic about Mahagathbandhan's success, asserting massive voter turnout against the NDA, with plans to take oath as Chief Minister on November 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 13:43 IST
In a bold refutation of exit poll predictions, Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate, has dismissed forecasts of an NDA victory in the Bihar elections. Speaking at a press conference in Patna, Yadav questioned the credibility of the exit polls, emphasizing discrepancies in sample size and survey criteria, which remain undisclosed.

Yadav criticized the timing of the exit polls, which were released while voting was still underway, accusing them of being designed to influence election officials. He declared confidence in the electoral process, noting significant voter engagement and feedback suggesting an outcome surpassing the historic 1995 elections. Yadav reiterated his scheduled oath-taking as Chief Minister on November 18, confident of a shift in state governance driven by a large voter turnout against the NDA.

While various polls projected a favorable outcome for the NDA, Yadav remains optimistic, citing internal assessments and public sentiment to forecast a decisive win for the Mahagathbandhan. The intensity of voter participation, according to Yadav, is a testament to the electorate's desire for change, with preliminary results set to be unveiled on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

