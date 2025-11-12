Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Closing of Army Radio: Press Freedom at Stake

Israel's defense minister plans to close Army Radio to maintain the military's nonpartisan character, igniting criticism from the station's chief over press freedom. The proposal, expected by March 1, has been met with opposition, citing it as a threat to democratic values in Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:02 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Closing of Army Radio: Press Freedom at Stake

In a move stirring significant controversy, Israel's Defense Minister has declared plans to shut down Army Radio, a state-funded news outlet known for its editorial independence. The decision, aimed at preserving the military's neutrality, has drawn strong criticism from media and political figures who see it as an infringement on press freedom.

With the announcement, the station's chief, Tal Lev Ram, expressed profound disappointment, labeling the action as a setback for the freedom of the press in a democratic Israel. He pledged to contest the decision staunchly. Opposition Leader Yair Lapid also condemned the proposal, accusing the government of stifling criticism.

Army Radio, staffed by both soldiers and civilians, remains popular with the public. Despite its critical stance towards the government, the decision to close it is seen by many as a strategic political maneuver ahead of upcoming elections. Meanwhile, the Israeli journalist union has vowed to fight the closure, emphasizing the ruling coalition's precarious political standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Al Falah University Responds to Allegations Following Delhi Blast

Al Falah University Responds to Allegations Following Delhi Blast

 India
2
Indore Cracks Down on Accommodation Details Post-Delhi Blast

Indore Cracks Down on Accommodation Details Post-Delhi Blast

 India
3
Enhanced Security Measures for Sri Lankan Cricket Tour in Pakistan

Enhanced Security Measures for Sri Lankan Cricket Tour in Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Back Channel Attempts: UK-Russia Dialogue Falls Flat

Back Channel Attempts: UK-Russia Dialogue Falls Flat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025