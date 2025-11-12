Controversy Erupts Over Closing of Army Radio: Press Freedom at Stake

In a move stirring significant controversy, Israel's Defense Minister has declared plans to shut down Army Radio, a state-funded news outlet known for its editorial independence. The decision, aimed at preserving the military's neutrality, has drawn strong criticism from media and political figures who see it as an infringement on press freedom.

With the announcement, the station's chief, Tal Lev Ram, expressed profound disappointment, labeling the action as a setback for the freedom of the press in a democratic Israel. He pledged to contest the decision staunchly. Opposition Leader Yair Lapid also condemned the proposal, accusing the government of stifling criticism.

Army Radio, staffed by both soldiers and civilians, remains popular with the public. Despite its critical stance towards the government, the decision to close it is seen by many as a strategic political maneuver ahead of upcoming elections. Meanwhile, the Israeli journalist union has vowed to fight the closure, emphasizing the ruling coalition's precarious political standing.

