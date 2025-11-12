Congress Seeks Answers on Security Lapse, Demands Amit Shah's Resignation After Delhi Blast

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP KC Venugopal has demanded accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah following a deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed the lives of at least eight people. The explosion has been labeled a 'clear security failure' by Venugopal, who has echoed opposition calls for Shah's resignation while criticizing the Home Minister's previous claims of no terror activities occurring in mainland India.

Venugopal emphasized the necessity of a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind the incident, underscoring the need for the government to present a robust inquiry system. Citing the Home Minister's earlier statements in Parliament, he warned against complacency in addressing national security issues. The opposition leader accused the government of failing to maintain India's safety, especially in the national capital.

In response to the blast, which involved an explosion inside a Hyundai i20 car near the Lal Quila metro station, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a comprehensive investigation. With indications of a Jaish-e-Mohammad module's involvement, the NIA has formed a special team to delve into the case under the supervision of senior officers, following the Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to transfer the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)