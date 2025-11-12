Left Menu

Congress Seeks Answers on Security Lapse, Demands Amit Shah's Resignation After Delhi Blast

Congress leader KC Venugopal holds Union Home Minister Amit Shah accountable for security lapses following a deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort. Venugopal demands Shah's resignation and a thorough probe, urging the government for transparency in addressing this critical security breach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:04 IST
Congress Seeks Answers on Security Lapse, Demands Amit Shah's Resignation After Delhi Blast
Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP KC Venugopal has demanded accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah following a deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed the lives of at least eight people. The explosion has been labeled a 'clear security failure' by Venugopal, who has echoed opposition calls for Shah's resignation while criticizing the Home Minister's previous claims of no terror activities occurring in mainland India.

Venugopal emphasized the necessity of a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind the incident, underscoring the need for the government to present a robust inquiry system. Citing the Home Minister's earlier statements in Parliament, he warned against complacency in addressing national security issues. The opposition leader accused the government of failing to maintain India's safety, especially in the national capital.

In response to the blast, which involved an explosion inside a Hyundai i20 car near the Lal Quila metro station, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a comprehensive investigation. With indications of a Jaish-e-Mohammad module's involvement, the NIA has formed a special team to delve into the case under the supervision of senior officers, following the Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to transfer the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Al Falah University Responds to Allegations Following Delhi Blast

Al Falah University Responds to Allegations Following Delhi Blast

 India
2
Indore Cracks Down on Accommodation Details Post-Delhi Blast

Indore Cracks Down on Accommodation Details Post-Delhi Blast

 India
3
Enhanced Security Measures for Sri Lankan Cricket Tour in Pakistan

Enhanced Security Measures for Sri Lankan Cricket Tour in Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Back Channel Attempts: UK-Russia Dialogue Falls Flat

Back Channel Attempts: UK-Russia Dialogue Falls Flat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025