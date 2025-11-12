Left Menu

Admiral Tripathi's Strategic Visit: Strengthening Indo-US Naval Ties

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi's visit to the US aims to strengthen Indo-US naval ties, enhance cooperation, and ensure a rules-based Indo-Pacific amid strains with Washington. Key discussions will focus on shared maritime priorities, multilateral frameworks, and upcoming naval exercises like Milan and Malabar.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi embarked on a six-day visit to the US to enhance bilateral naval relations, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. During this visit, Admiral Tripathi is set to meet with senior officials, including the Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command and the US Pacific Fleet, to discuss maritime cooperation.

This visit occurs in the backdrop of strained ties between India and the US, following the US's imposition of a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods. Admiral Tripathi's discussions will focus on reviewing ongoing maritime partnerships, bolstering information-sharing mechanisms, and increasing operational-level linkages between the two navies.

Admiral Tripathi will also visit key American naval institutions, emphasizing shared maritime priorities in the Indo-Pacific region. The trip underlines the Indian Navy's commitment to a long-standing partnership with the US Navy, against a background of growing military activities involving China. Noteworthy activities include the annual Malabar exercise, aimed at improving interoperability among India, the US, Australia, and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

