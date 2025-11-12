Japan's Nuclear Policy: A Shift in the Winds?

In a surprising development, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested the possibility of altering Japan's historical stance against nuclear weapons. This potential shift has ignited discussions on reviewing the ban regarding nuclear weapons entering the country.

During a parliamentary session, Takaichi acknowledged that she could not confirm whether the principles—upheld since 1967—would remain unchanged in the impending revision of Japan's security strategy. Her insights, drawing on past statements, imply interest in reconsidering the third principle concerning foreign nuclear weapons.

While some within Takaichi's ruling party and the supportive Japan Innovation Party advocate for adjusting the policy to bolster defense amid regional threats, anti-nuclear groups insist the country must adhere to its anti-nuclear stance as a moral necessity. Meanwhile, public opinion appears to be gradually shifting, open to revisiting Japan's nuclear policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)