Left Menu

Amit Shah Cancels Gujarat Visit Amidst National Security Concerns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Gujarat has been cancelled due to his engagement with national security matters following a car blast in the capital. Shah was originally set to inaugurate festivals in Ahmedabad and attend a dairy event in Mehsana. He may participate virtually in some events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:35 IST
Amit Shah Cancels Gujarat Visit Amidst National Security Concerns
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Gujarat, initially scheduled for Thursday, has been called off, as confirmed by BJP office-bearers.

While no official reason was provided, the cancellation is likely linked to Shah's focus on the recent car blast in the national capital. He was slated to inaugurate the Ahmedabad Food Festival and the Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2025 at the Sabarmati Riverfront Event Centre on November 13. Additionally, Shah was invited to Dudhsagar Dairy's inauguration in Boriyavi, Mehsana, according to Gandhinagar Lok Sabha spokesperson and BJP leader Bimal Joshi.

Joshi remarked that Shah's visits to Ahmedabad and Mehsana are cancelled, though the Home Minister might still join Boriyavi's event via video conferencing. The blast, near the Red Fort, resulted in 12 fatalities. Shah reviewed security in the capital twice following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Forge Ahead with New Roadmap

Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Forge Ahead with New Roadmap

 Canada
2
Spain and China Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Global Economic Shifts

Spain and China Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Global Economic Shifts

 Global
3
Political Storm in Maharashtra: Opposition Slams BJP Over Drug Case Inductions

Political Storm in Maharashtra: Opposition Slams BJP Over Drug Case Inductio...

 India
4
Laura Wolvaardt Shines as ICC's Player of the Month

Laura Wolvaardt Shines as ICC's Player of the Month

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025