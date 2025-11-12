Amit Shah Cancels Gujarat Visit Amidst National Security Concerns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Gujarat, initially scheduled for Thursday, has been called off, as confirmed by BJP office-bearers.

While no official reason was provided, the cancellation is likely linked to Shah's focus on the recent car blast in the national capital. He was slated to inaugurate the Ahmedabad Food Festival and the Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2025 at the Sabarmati Riverfront Event Centre on November 13. Additionally, Shah was invited to Dudhsagar Dairy's inauguration in Boriyavi, Mehsana, according to Gandhinagar Lok Sabha spokesperson and BJP leader Bimal Joshi.

Joshi remarked that Shah's visits to Ahmedabad and Mehsana are cancelled, though the Home Minister might still join Boriyavi's event via video conferencing. The blast, near the Red Fort, resulted in 12 fatalities. Shah reviewed security in the capital twice following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)