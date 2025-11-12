Digvijaya Singh Alleges Voter Manipulation in Bihar Elections

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh voiced skepticism about the Bihar assembly elections, labeling it a tight race and alleging potential manipulation if the NDA won more than 140 out of 243 seats. Singh expressed doubts about exit polls, having witnessed the election dynamics firsthand during his visit to Bihar.

Singh's comments also sparked debate on the influence of smaller parties, such as Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, on the major alliances' vote share. He suggested that the NDA's victory beyond 140 seats could point to tampering with voter lists and EVMs.

The BJP, however, dismissed Singh's allegations, questioning the credibility of his claims by pointing to Congress's past electoral successes. BJP called Congress's stance a sign of 'desperation' amid their waning public connection.

(With inputs from agencies.)