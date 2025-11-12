High-Profile Global Meetings and Visits: A Week in International Relations
This diary outlines significant global political and general news events scheduled for mid-November. It includes visits by foreign leaders, international summits, and commemorative events across various countries. Key highlights include meetings at the G7 in Canada, COP30 in Brazil, and the EU-African Union summit in Angola.
International leaders are on the move this November, engaging in crucial global diplomacy. From Canada to Brazil, key global players are convening for high-level summits and bilateral talks.
India's Foreign Minister is attending the G7 meeting in Canada, while Brazil hosts COP30, a critical climate summit. In addition, leaders will gather for the EU-African Union summit in Angola to discuss peace, security, and digital development.
Visits by royal and governmental figures, from the Spanish King in China to the King of Jordan in Vietnam, illustrate the diplomatic efforts underway to foster international cooperation in a politically dynamic time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Extradition of Alleged Gambling Kingpin to China Sparks International Cooperation
Power Struggles: Indigenous Voices at COP30
Keeping cool on a hotter planet: COP30 pushes for sustainable cooling and AI innovation
California Flexes Green Tech Muscles at COP30
India Advocates for Equitable Climate Action at COP30