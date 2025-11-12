High-Profile Global Meetings and Visits: A Week in International Relations

International leaders are on the move this November, engaging in crucial global diplomacy. From Canada to Brazil, key global players are convening for high-level summits and bilateral talks.

India's Foreign Minister is attending the G7 meeting in Canada, while Brazil hosts COP30, a critical climate summit. In addition, leaders will gather for the EU-African Union summit in Angola to discuss peace, security, and digital development.

Visits by royal and governmental figures, from the Spanish King in China to the King of Jordan in Vietnam, illustrate the diplomatic efforts underway to foster international cooperation in a politically dynamic time.

