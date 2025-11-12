Amendment Empowers Pakistani Army, Limits Supreme Court
Pakistan's parliament passed a controversial amendment expanding the army chief's powers while reducing the Supreme Court's jurisdiction. Critics argue this weakens democracy. The legislation gives long-term protection to military leaders and shifts significant judicial power to a new court under governmental control.
Pakistan's parliament has approved a contentious constitutional amendment granting expanded authority to the army chief, Asim Munir, while simultaneously restricting the Supreme Court's powers.
The legislation, which critics claim undermines democracy, was swiftly passed by both parliamentary houses within days. It will become law following the president's signature, expected as a mere formality.
The changes include the creation of a Federal Constitutional Court to handle constitutional cases, diminishing the role of the Supreme Court. With the military historically influential in Pakistani politics, these reforms further entrench its authority with new constitutional support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
