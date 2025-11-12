Left Menu

Amendment Empowers Pakistani Army, Limits Supreme Court

Pakistan's parliament passed a controversial amendment expanding the army chief's powers while reducing the Supreme Court's jurisdiction. Critics argue this weakens democracy. The legislation gives long-term protection to military leaders and shifts significant judicial power to a new court under governmental control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:53 IST
Amendment Empowers Pakistani Army, Limits Supreme Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan's parliament has approved a contentious constitutional amendment granting expanded authority to the army chief, Asim Munir, while simultaneously restricting the Supreme Court's powers.

The legislation, which critics claim undermines democracy, was swiftly passed by both parliamentary houses within days. It will become law following the president's signature, expected as a mere formality.

The changes include the creation of a Federal Constitutional Court to handle constitutional cases, diminishing the role of the Supreme Court. With the military historically influential in Pakistani politics, these reforms further entrench its authority with new constitutional support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Eases Land Record Updates with New Amendment

Odisha Eases Land Record Updates with New Amendment

 India
2
Boost to Critical Mineral Production: India's Strategic Move on Royalty Rates

Boost to Critical Mineral Production: India's Strategic Move on Royalty Rate...

 India
3
Tension-Riddled Chess World Cup Plays Out Dramatic Draws

Tension-Riddled Chess World Cup Plays Out Dramatic Draws

 Global
4
Delhi Car Blast: Unraveling a Terror Incident in the Nation’s Capital

Delhi Car Blast: Unraveling a Terror Incident in the Nation’s Capital

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025