United Opposition Front: Assam's Political Shift

Assam's political landscape is set for a showdown as eight opposition parties have announced their decision to contest the upcoming state assembly elections as a united front. This coalition, which includes the Congress party, aims to overthrow the current ruling BJP-led alliance.

The assembly elections, which are projected to take place in March or April next year, are being viewed as a crucial moment for the state's political future. Opposition leaders discussed their strategies extensively, rallying around a shared goal of ending what they describe as the 'torturous' rule of the BJP and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The opposition coalition consists of the Congress, CPI(M), Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI, CPI(ML), Jatiya Dal-Asom (JDA), and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference. Their alliance reflects a common commitment to change the current governance dynamics in Assam.

