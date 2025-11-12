Left Menu

Allegations of Complicity: Epstein Claims Trump Knew

Emails released by House Democrats allege Jeffrey Epstein claimed Donald Trump was aware of underage girls he victimized. Correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell and author Michael Wolff suggests Trump spent considerable time at Epstein's residence. Trump denies any wrongdoing, and no comment has been provided by the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:33 IST
Jeffrey Epstein
  • Country:
  • United States

In a startling revelation, emails unveiled by House Democrats claim convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein alleged that former President Donald Trump was aware of the underage girls victimized by Epstein's criminal acts. These communications suggest a deeper involvement between Trump and Epstein.

The documents reference exchanges with author Michael Wolff and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former confidante currently imprisoned for sex trafficking. According to these emails, Epstein stated in 2011 that Trump had spent extensive periods at his residence in the company of a victim.

Although Trump has maintained his innocence and described his relationship with Epstein as distant, the accusations add to a growing list of concerns. The White House has not yet issued a response, leaving the situation fraught with speculation and unanswered questions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

