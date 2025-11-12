Allegations of Complicity: Epstein Claims Trump Knew

In a startling revelation, emails unveiled by House Democrats claim convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein alleged that former President Donald Trump was aware of the underage girls victimized by Epstein's criminal acts. These communications suggest a deeper involvement between Trump and Epstein.

The documents reference exchanges with author Michael Wolff and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former confidante currently imprisoned for sex trafficking. According to these emails, Epstein stated in 2011 that Trump had spent extensive periods at his residence in the company of a victim.

Although Trump has maintained his innocence and described his relationship with Epstein as distant, the accusations add to a growing list of concerns. The White House has not yet issued a response, leaving the situation fraught with speculation and unanswered questions.

