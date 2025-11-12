Left Menu

CDC to Review Hepatitis B Vaccination Policy Amid Controversy

A CDC advisory panel meeting scheduled for December will discuss hepatitis B vaccination policy changes. The panel previously postponed a vote on delaying the vaccine's first dose for newborns. Influenced by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recent policies aim to alter vaccine recommendations and funding.

Updated: 12-11-2025 20:35 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is gearing up for a significant meeting of its vaccine advisory committee on December 4 and 5. The panel could make pivotal decisions regarding hepatitis B vaccination policy, according to a Federal Register notice released on Wednesday.

During their previous session in September, the committee refrained from voting on whether to delay the initial dose of the hepatitis B vaccine for newborns when mothers test negative for the virus. This vaccine is currently recommended at birth to prevent chronic infection, which affects 90% of infants infected early and raises their risk of severe liver issues.

Apparent pressures from health secretary and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have influenced recent considerations. Kennedy, appointed by former President Trump, has been active in modifying U.S. vaccination strategies, such as recommending against COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women and children and revising state vaccine mandates.

