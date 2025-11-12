Starmer's Struggle: Labour in Turmoil Amid Leadership Tensions

As tensions rise within the UK Labour Party, Prime Minister Keir Starmer finds himself under scrutiny from his own lawmakers. In an effort to reassert his authority, Starmer convened a meeting to address concerns over his leadership style and controversial decisions by his administration.

The attempt to stabilize his party comes amidst preparatory efforts for an upcoming budget announcement, with Starmer facing skepticism over potential fiscal policies. The prime minister's approach has prompted criticism, leading to speculation about his ability to maintain control.

Reports of internal discord have emerged, portraying a government struggling with what some describe as a 'bunker mentality.' As Starmer seeks to regain momentum, the Labour Party faces questions about unity and the leadership's engagement with its members.

(With inputs from agencies.)