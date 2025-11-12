Andrej Babis: Navigating Political and Business Interests

Billionaire businessman and Czech election victor Andrej Babis must disclose his plans for eliminating any potential conflicts of interest related to his business dealings before assuming the office of prime minister, according to President Petr Pavel's declaration on Wednesday.

The populist leader's ANO party secured a victory in the October 3-4 election and is working to form a coalition government with two smaller right-wing parties. However, details on how Babis intends to adhere to laws governing the business interests of government officials remain unspecified.

Babis has publicly committed to complying with these regulations but has yet to provide clear information on his methods for doing so. This uncertainty looms as Babis prepares to take a prominent political position in the Czech Republic.

(With inputs from agencies.)