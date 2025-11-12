Partha Chatterjee's Resilience: A Political Life Unfinished

Partha Chatterjee, former West Bengal education minister, has declared his intention to return to politics following his release on bail after spending over three years in jail. Chatterjee, embroiled in the multi-crore school jobs scam, has emphasized that 'life has not ended yet' and remains loyal to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), despite his suspension.

Granted bail by a special CBI court, Chatterjee is focusing on regaining his health and reconnecting with the people of Behala West, his political constituency. Reflecting emotionally on his loyalty to the TMC and its leadership, Chatterjee insisted this very loyalty led to his downfall, evoking memories of his long-standing relationship with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The veteran politician addressed allegations of corruption, his ties with Arpita Mukherjee from whom a large sum was seized, and his future political prospects. Despite not contacting top party leaders since his arrest, he has received support from the grassroots, affirming his belief that the political journey isn't over and expressing his hope to contribute financially to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.