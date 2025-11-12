Left Menu

Partha Chatterjee's Resilience: A Political Life Unfinished

Partha Chatterjee, after over three years in jail for a school jobs scam, asserts his ongoing allegiance to the TMC and emphasizes his return to politics. Despite not receiving an official suspension letter, he continues to express unwavering loyalty to the party, recalling his association with Mamata Banerjee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:10 IST
Partha Chatterjee
  • India

Partha Chatterjee, former West Bengal education minister, has declared his intention to return to politics following his release on bail after spending over three years in jail. Chatterjee, embroiled in the multi-crore school jobs scam, has emphasized that 'life has not ended yet' and remains loyal to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), despite his suspension.

Granted bail by a special CBI court, Chatterjee is focusing on regaining his health and reconnecting with the people of Behala West, his political constituency. Reflecting emotionally on his loyalty to the TMC and its leadership, Chatterjee insisted this very loyalty led to his downfall, evoking memories of his long-standing relationship with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The veteran politician addressed allegations of corruption, his ties with Arpita Mukherjee from whom a large sum was seized, and his future political prospects. Despite not contacting top party leaders since his arrest, he has received support from the grassroots, affirming his belief that the political journey isn't over and expressing his hope to contribute financially to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

