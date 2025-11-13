Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven gathered on Wednesday to strategize on elevating pressure against Russia over its ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The meeting, held in Canada, was attended by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who pressed for extended military and energy support for Ukraine amid escalating tensions.

A heated topic was the U.S. military's controversial strikes in the Caribbean targeting suspected drug-trafficking boats. Concerns were voiced over legal implications of these actions, with many questioning potential violations of international law as President Donald Trump seeks a realignment with Moscow while advocating for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine at current military positions.

The gathering yielded a joint statement reinforcing economic pressure on Russia, and exploring actions against entities aiding its war efforts. Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced new sanctions targeting Russia's energy sector. Meanwhile, as U.S. strikes draw European criticism, the legal basis of these operations remains under scrutiny, complicating allied intelligence cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)