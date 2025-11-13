Left Menu

US Offers Support in Delhi Explosion Investigation

The United States has extended an offer to assist India in investigating a fatal explosion in Delhi. Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged India's capability in handling such investigations, emphasizing India's proficiency while expressing support after a G7 meeting in Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamilton | Updated: 13-11-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 03:46 IST
US Offers Support in Delhi Explosion Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bermuda

The United States has offered its assistance to India in investigating a deadly explosion that recently occurred in Delhi, the nation's capital. Speaking on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the collaborative spirit between the two countries.

Rubio praised the Indian authorities for their 'very professional' approach to the investigation, acknowledging their capabilities in handling such incidents efficiently. The offer of help from the U.S. underscores the strong diplomatic ties between the nations.

Speaking after the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' meeting in Canada, Rubio reiterated confidence in India's investigation prowess, signifying a gesture of camaraderie rather than necessity.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Domestic Tour: Unveiling Efforts to Combat Inflation

Trump's Domestic Tour: Unveiling Efforts to Combat Inflation

 Global
2
Emails Unleash New Scrutiny on Trump's Epstein Connection

Emails Unleash New Scrutiny on Trump's Epstein Connection

 Global
3
Historic Standoff: U.S. House Moves to End Longest Government Shutdown

Historic Standoff: U.S. House Moves to End Longest Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Legal Skies: U.S. Court Pauses Delta-Aeromexico Venture Wind-down

Legal Skies: U.S. Court Pauses Delta-Aeromexico Venture Wind-down

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025