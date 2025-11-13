US Offers Support in Delhi Explosion Investigation

The United States has offered its assistance to India in investigating a deadly explosion that recently occurred in Delhi, the nation's capital. Speaking on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the collaborative spirit between the two countries.

Rubio praised the Indian authorities for their 'very professional' approach to the investigation, acknowledging their capabilities in handling such incidents efficiently. The offer of help from the U.S. underscores the strong diplomatic ties between the nations.

Speaking after the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' meeting in Canada, Rubio reiterated confidence in India's investigation prowess, signifying a gesture of camaraderie rather than necessity.