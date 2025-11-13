Left Menu

Concerns Rise Over West Bank Violence Impact on Gaza Peace Efforts

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed concerns that the recent violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank could negatively affect U.S.-supported peace initiatives in Gaza. During a Group of Seven meeting, Rubio emphasized efforts to prevent any detrimental consequences on the ongoing Gaza ceasefire.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has voiced apprehensions regarding the potential ramifications of escalating violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank, which could jeopardize U.S.-supported peace initiatives in Gaza.

Speaking at a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Canada, Rubio responded to queries about whether the recent events in the West Bank could threaten the fragile ceasefire in Gaza. "I hope not," he remarked, stressing the importance of maintaining stability.

He affirmed, "We don't expect it to. We'll do everything we can to make sure it doesn't happen," underscoring ongoing efforts to preserve peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

