World News Summaries: Leadership Trials, Mineral Allegations, and Uninhabitable Cities

UK's Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, faced challenges to his leadership after a recent media briefing hinted at a potential challenge. He distanced himself from the report and threw support behind Health Minister Wes Streeting amid dropping poll numbers.

The US House of Representatives released a report accusing China of manipulating the global critical minerals market, using it as a geopolitical tool. The bipartisan committee highlighted the economic implications of China's control over these resources.

Iran's severe water crisis threatens the habitability of Tehran, one of its largest cities. President Masoud Pezeshkian warned of potential water rationing if the drought persists, calling for decisive measures to address the looming crisis.

