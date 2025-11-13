Left Menu

Amazon Faces Class Action, FDA Fast-Tracks Personalized Medicine, Jack Schlossberg Enters Political Arena

Amazon is under scrutiny for its absence policy affecting disabled employees, as the FDA simplifies approval for personalized therapies. Also, Jack Schlossberg, JFK's grandson, aims to enter Congress. Meanwhile, U.S. flight disruptions ease as air traffic control staff shortages diminish amid government shutdown concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 05:23 IST
Amazon Faces Class Action, FDA Fast-Tracks Personalized Medicine, Jack Schlossberg Enters Political Arena
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon faces legal challenges as a class-action lawsuit alleges that the company's handling of employee absences is punitive for disabled workers. The lawsuit claims Amazon improperly penalizes warehouse employees in New York, exacerbating their difficulties.

In a significant medical advancement, the U.S. FDA announced a streamlined approval process for tailored therapies addressing rare genetic diseases. The process, based on biological and clinical data from limited trials, is set to benefit patients needing urgent interventions.

In the political landscape, Jack Schlossberg, John F. Kennedy's grandson, declares his candidacy for a U.S. congressional seat, promising to carry forward his family's legacy. His entry into politics comes at a time when several significant issues, from government shutdowns to aviation safety, dominate national discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rubio Defends U.S. Strikes Amidst Global Criticism

Rubio Defends U.S. Strikes Amidst Global Criticism

 Global
2
Lavrov Urges Washington to De-escalate Ukraine Tensions

Lavrov Urges Washington to De-escalate Ukraine Tensions

 Global
3
Boeing Ordered to Pay Millions in 737 MAX Crash Verdict

Boeing Ordered to Pay Millions in 737 MAX Crash Verdict

 Global
4
Spain and China Forge New Strategic Ties Amid Politically Charged Atmosphere

Spain and China Forge New Strategic Ties Amid Politically Charged Atmosphere

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025