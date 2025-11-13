Amazon Faces Class Action, FDA Fast-Tracks Personalized Medicine, Jack Schlossberg Enters Political Arena

Amazon faces legal challenges as a class-action lawsuit alleges that the company's handling of employee absences is punitive for disabled workers. The lawsuit claims Amazon improperly penalizes warehouse employees in New York, exacerbating their difficulties.

In a significant medical advancement, the U.S. FDA announced a streamlined approval process for tailored therapies addressing rare genetic diseases. The process, based on biological and clinical data from limited trials, is set to benefit patients needing urgent interventions.

In the political landscape, Jack Schlossberg, John F. Kennedy's grandson, declares his candidacy for a U.S. congressional seat, promising to carry forward his family's legacy. His entry into politics comes at a time when several significant issues, from government shutdowns to aviation safety, dominate national discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)