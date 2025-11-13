Left Menu

Trump Ends Historic 43-Day Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump signed a government funding bill, concluding a 43-day shutdown that heavily impacted federal workers and travellers. The shutdown highlighted deep partisan divisions and saw the Trump administration taking unprecedented actions to try to meet its demands against Democratic opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 09:03 IST
Trump Ends Historic 43-Day Government Shutdown
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has brought an end to a historic 43-day government shutdown by signing a funding bill late Wednesday night. The prolonged closure created significant financial pressure on federal workers missing paychecks and led to disruptions for travellers and crowded food banks.

This marks the conclusion of the second government shutdown overseen by Trump, a period that underscored the deep partisan rifts in Washington. During the shutdown, Trump's administration undertook unprecedented actions, including canceling projects and attempting to dismiss federal workers, in a bid to pressure Democrats to meet its demands.

The signing took place hours after the House, in a mostly party-line vote of 222-209, passed the measure already approved by the Senate. This legislative end marks a temporary reprieve from the political skirmish surrounding funding and illustrates the stark divide that remains in national governance.

TRENDING

1
Exercise Trishul: A Testament to India's Tri-Service Synergy

Exercise Trishul: A Testament to India's Tri-Service Synergy

 India
2
US Sanctions Target Iran's Ballistic Ambitions with Focus on Global Networks

US Sanctions Target Iran's Ballistic Ambitions with Focus on Global Networks

 United States
3
Shutdown Showdown: Government Restart Amid Ongoing Tensions

Shutdown Showdown: Government Restart Amid Ongoing Tensions

 Global
4
Norwegian Soccer Star's Future at Risk Amid Video Scandal

Norwegian Soccer Star's Future at Risk Amid Video Scandal

 Norway

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025