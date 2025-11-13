Trump Ends Historic 43-Day Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump has brought an end to a historic 43-day government shutdown by signing a funding bill late Wednesday night. The prolonged closure created significant financial pressure on federal workers missing paychecks and led to disruptions for travellers and crowded food banks.

This marks the conclusion of the second government shutdown overseen by Trump, a period that underscored the deep partisan rifts in Washington. During the shutdown, Trump's administration undertook unprecedented actions, including canceling projects and attempting to dismiss federal workers, in a bid to pressure Democrats to meet its demands.

The signing took place hours after the House, in a mostly party-line vote of 222-209, passed the measure already approved by the Senate. This legislative end marks a temporary reprieve from the political skirmish surrounding funding and illustrates the stark divide that remains in national governance.