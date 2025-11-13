Controversy Erupts Over Chief Minister's Photos on Police Vehicles in Himachal

The opposition BJP in Himachal Pradesh has criticized the state government for the decision to display Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's photographs on recently launched police patrol vehicles. They argue that it's an inappropriate use of taxpayer money, aimed primarily at self-promotion.

BJP's chief spokesperson, Rajinder Singh Rana, expressed concerns over the government's inability to curb crime, pointing out that incidents of gang violence and drug-related issues have tarnished the state's image. He suggested that the decision might be the result of bureaucratic attempts to curry favor with the chief minister.

On November 4, Chief Minister Sukhu launched 66 patrol vehicles across ten districts, including 35 electric vehicles. Despite the advancements, Rana emphasized that crime, especially among the youth, has worsened without fear of legal consequences, indicating a fragile government stance.

