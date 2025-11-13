Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Chief Minister's Photos on Police Vehicles in Himachal

The BJP has criticized the Himachal Pradesh government for featuring Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's photos on new police vehicles, labeling it a misuse of public funds. The opposition also highlighted rising crime rates in the state and questioned the government's priorities. The vehicles, costing Rs 18.42 crore, include electric and interceptor models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:06 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Chief Minister's Photos on Police Vehicles in Himachal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition BJP in Himachal Pradesh has criticized the state government for the decision to display Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's photographs on recently launched police patrol vehicles. They argue that it's an inappropriate use of taxpayer money, aimed primarily at self-promotion.

BJP's chief spokesperson, Rajinder Singh Rana, expressed concerns over the government's inability to curb crime, pointing out that incidents of gang violence and drug-related issues have tarnished the state's image. He suggested that the decision might be the result of bureaucratic attempts to curry favor with the chief minister.

On November 4, Chief Minister Sukhu launched 66 patrol vehicles across ten districts, including 35 electric vehicles. Despite the advancements, Rana emphasized that crime, especially among the youth, has worsened without fear of legal consequences, indicating a fragile government stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CRPF's Historic Northeast Parade: A First for Guwahati

CRPF's Historic Northeast Parade: A First for Guwahati

 India
2
Bihar's Ballot Battle: The Decisive Countdown

Bihar's Ballot Battle: The Decisive Countdown

 India
3
Kerala Education Minister Rejects Blame Amidst Funding Freeze Controversy

Kerala Education Minister Rejects Blame Amidst Funding Freeze Controversy

 India
4
Rohtas DM Denies RJD Allegations of EVM Misconduct in Sasaram

Rohtas DM Denies RJD Allegations of EVM Misconduct in Sasaram

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025