Bihar's Ballot Battle: The Decisive Countdown

Bihar anticipates election results that will determine if Nitish Kumar secures a fifth term as Chief Minister. With a record voter turnout of 67.13%, results from 7.45 crore voters affecting 2,616 candidates will unfold amid tight security. Exit polls favor NDA, opposed by Tejashwi Yadav's confident prediction for Mahagathbandhan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-11-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:48 IST
The state of Bihar is on the edge as it gears up for the decisive counting of votes from the recent assembly elections on Friday. The results will signal whether Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving chief minister, will achieve an unprecedented fifth term.

Historic voter turnout, which hit 67.13% for the 243-member assembly elections held in two phases, reflects heightened public engagement. The counting process, set to begin at 8 am, will proceed with 46 centers across 38 districts under the Election Commission's stringent guidelines and security measures.

While exit polls largely predict a resounding victory for the NDA coalition, with JD(U) and BJP fielding most candidates, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav dismisses these forecasts, asserting a win for Mahagathbandhan. Key personalities in the electoral battle include Deputy Chief Ministers Samart Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

