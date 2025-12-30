Salvador Nasralla Challenges Honduran Election Results Amidst Controversies

Honduran presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla has formally contested the recent election outcome, adding a new chapter to the contentious race hindered by delays, technical issues, and fraud allegations.

Nasralla finished behind Nasry Asfura, a candidate supported by U.S. President Donald Trump. Asfura was declared the victor on Christmas Eve, weeks after the November 30 election despite a margin of less than 1% of total votes, as reported by the CNE, the Honduran electoral authority.

Nasralla's legal team has appealed to the Electoral Justice Tribunal, highlighting electoral inconsistencies and inflated votes in various regions. There's a growing political tension, with public mistrust heightened by these controversies. Libre party supporters have staged protests, rejecting Asfura's impending inauguration set for January 27.

