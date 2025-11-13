Left Menu

Sarkozy Fights Back: High-Stakes Appeal in Libyan Funding Case

Nicolas Sarkozy, former French President, is appealing against his conviction for illegal Libyan financing during his 2007 campaign. The Paris appeal court is set to hear his case from March 16 to June 3. Sarkozy remains out of jail pending this appeal and seeks to overturn a five-year sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:35 IST
Sarkozy
  • Country:
  • France

In a dramatic development, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is set to appeal his conviction involving illegal Libyan financing for his successful 2007 campaign. The appeal will be heard between March 16 and June 3 by the Paris appeal court.

Sarkozy recently exited jail after a ruling permitted him to remain free pending his appeal, overturning the initial mandate for imprisonment. He now aims to reverse the five-year sentence imposed in September.

The conviction relates to Sarkozy's alleged conspiracy to acquire funds from Libya's former leader Moammar Gaddafi, marking a significant fall from grace for the once-influential global figure.

