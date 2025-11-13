Sarkozy Fights Back: High-Stakes Appeal in Libyan Funding Case

In a dramatic development, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is set to appeal his conviction involving illegal Libyan financing for his successful 2007 campaign. The appeal will be heard between March 16 and June 3 by the Paris appeal court.

Sarkozy recently exited jail after a ruling permitted him to remain free pending his appeal, overturning the initial mandate for imprisonment. He now aims to reverse the five-year sentence imposed in September.

The conviction relates to Sarkozy's alleged conspiracy to acquire funds from Libya's former leader Moammar Gaddafi, marking a significant fall from grace for the once-influential global figure.