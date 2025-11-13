Democrats Energized for Congressional Showdown

Recent victories in state and local elections have galvanized the Democratic Party, igniting more enthusiasm than their Republican counterparts ahead of the 2026 congressional elections, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. The survey exposes underlying voter concerns, with Democrats seemingly favored in terms of voter enthusiasm.

The poll revealed that 44% of Democrats feel "very enthusiastic" about voting, a stark contrast to the 26% of Republicans expressing similar eagerness. The poll, conducted over six days, also highlighted kitchen table issues as critical to voters' decisions, with cost of living emerging as a top concern.

While both Democrats and Republicans appear evenly matched on many fronts, Trump's handling of economic issues remains unpopular, fueling Democratic optimism. As the 2026 elections draw closer, both parties navigate the political landscape, vying for an edge in voter sentiment and national concerns.