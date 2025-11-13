Controversy Erupts Over RSS's U.S. Lobbying Ties
The Congress party has accused the RSS of hiring a Pakistani lobbying firm to promote its interests in the U.S. Congress claims this isn't the first instance of alleged betrayal of national interest by RSS. RSS chief's acknowledgment of not being a registered organization is also highlighted.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party on Thursday accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of hiring a lobbyist with alleged ties to Pakistan to further its interests in the United States. These claims have sparked controversy, with Congress alleging a pattern of betrayal of national interests by the RSS.
Citing a lack of immediate response from the RSS, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, questioned the ethical implications of this revelation. Ramesh noted that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recently admitted the organization isn't officially registered or paying taxes.
Ramesh further charged the RSS with historical betrayals, including its opposition to key figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Ambedkar. He also shared evidence from US Senate disclosures showing the law firm Squire Patton Boggs had officially registered to lobby for the RSS.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crisis Averted: Pakistan's Field Marshal Ensures Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour Proceeds
Heightened Security Measures for Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour in Pakistan After Deadly Attack
Escalating Conflict: Afghan Suicide Bombings Heighten Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions
Security Tightens: Pakistan Protects Sri Lankan Cricket Amid Rising Threats
Tensions Rise: Afghan Nationals Involved in Suicide Bombings in Pakistan