Left Menu

NDA Poised for Dominant Victory in Bihar Polls, Exit Polls Predict

Exit polls suggest a significant victory for the NDA in Bihar's elections, as BJP and JDU leaders express confidence in surpassing previous seat counts. The opposition, including the INDIA bloc, faces criticism for alleged corruption. Final vote counting is scheduled for November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:25 IST
NDA Poised for Dominant Victory in Bihar Polls, Exit Polls Predict
JDU MP Sanjay Jha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With exit polls indicating a likely victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar elections, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha declared the opposition has already conceded defeat, predicting a "huge win" for his party. Speaking to reporters, Jha criticized the opposition's rhetoric, particularly targeting RJD leader Sunil Singh.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh condemned the INDIA bloc for backing allegedly corrupt leaders, expressing confidence in the NDA's electoral success. Singh projected the alliance to win over 206 seats, bettering the 2010 performance, attributing this to development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Singh attacked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing him of corruption and suggesting Bihar voters prefer leaders focused on development rather than family interests. He emphasized the NDA's potential for a superior strike rate compared to 2010, where an alliance led by Nitish Kumar and the BJP won a comfortable majority with 203 seats.

Following the conclusion of the Bihar assembly elections' second phase, exit polls predict the ruling NDA's continued governance. They suggest the new entrant Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj will have minimal impact. Poll surveys estimate NDA seats between 133-159, Mahagathbandhan 75-101, and Jan Suraaj up to 5 as the state records high voter turnout. Vote counting is scheduled for November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Tech Leap: A Vision for 2025-2030

Karnataka's Tech Leap: A Vision for 2025-2030

 India
2
Crisis Averted: Pakistan's Field Marshal Ensures Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour Proceeds

Crisis Averted: Pakistan's Field Marshal Ensures Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour Pr...

 Pakistan
3
NDRF's National CBRN Competition 2025: Building Resilience Against Emerging Threats

NDRF's National CBRN Competition 2025: Building Resilience Against Emerging ...

 India
4
MCD Moves Forward with Sanitation Reforms Amidst Political Tensions

MCD Moves Forward with Sanitation Reforms Amidst Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025