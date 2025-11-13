NDA Poised for Dominant Victory in Bihar Polls, Exit Polls Predict

With exit polls indicating a likely victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar elections, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha declared the opposition has already conceded defeat, predicting a "huge win" for his party. Speaking to reporters, Jha criticized the opposition's rhetoric, particularly targeting RJD leader Sunil Singh.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh condemned the INDIA bloc for backing allegedly corrupt leaders, expressing confidence in the NDA's electoral success. Singh projected the alliance to win over 206 seats, bettering the 2010 performance, attributing this to development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Singh attacked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing him of corruption and suggesting Bihar voters prefer leaders focused on development rather than family interests. He emphasized the NDA's potential for a superior strike rate compared to 2010, where an alliance led by Nitish Kumar and the BJP won a comfortable majority with 203 seats.

Following the conclusion of the Bihar assembly elections' second phase, exit polls predict the ruling NDA's continued governance. They suggest the new entrant Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj will have minimal impact. Poll surveys estimate NDA seats between 133-159, Mahagathbandhan 75-101, and Jan Suraaj up to 5 as the state records high voter turnout. Vote counting is scheduled for November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)