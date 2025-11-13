Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: RJD Alleges Electoral Malpractice Ahead of Bihar Vote Count

Amidst rising political tensions in Bihar, JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad accuses RJD of groundwork to question poll credibility ahead of the vote count. RJD leaders warn against potential electoral manipulation, while expressing confidence in their performance. The election outcome is anticipated on November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:27 IST
JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As political temperature mounts in Bihar, JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad has criticized Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sunil Singh's warning to election officials. Prasad accused the RJD of planting doubts on the legitimacy of the electoral process, claiming they anticipate an apparent defeat in the upcoming polls.

Prasad insisted on respecting the people's mandate and highlighted RJD's bleak electoral prospects, predicting an outcome even less favorable than in 2010. He praised the Election Commission for a fair election, countering RJD's predictions of upheaval and unrest similar to events in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

RJD's Sunil Singh cautioned officials against meddling with the people's decision, confident of a forthcoming victory under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership, citing vigilance across the party. Exit polls, however, forecast a win for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Election results are to be announced on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

