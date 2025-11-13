Left Menu

Global Chronicle: Key Events Shaping the World Today

Significant global news involves the U.S. government returning post-shutdown, political shifts in the Philippines and Iraq, tensions in the Thai-Cambodian border, and Turkey's military inquiry. The deaths of Juan Ponce Enrile and a military crash highlight notable losses. Meanwhile, environmental and energy policies evolve, alongside humanitarian concerns in Nigeria and Gaza.

Updated: 13-11-2025 18:32 IST
The U.S. government resumes functioning after the longest shutdown in history, affecting air traffic, food assistance, and federal workers' pay. Political divisions remain unresolved.

Veteran Philippine politician Juan Ponce Enrile, a significant figure during Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s regime, passed away at 101. His extensive political career included serving as legal counsel to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In the Middle East, Hamas and Islamic Jihad plan to transfer the body of an Israeli hostage, while France commemorates the victims of the Paris attacks a decade later, reflecting on the long-lasting impact on national security policies.

