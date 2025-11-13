Shutdown Standoff: U.S. Government Resumes Amid Political Gridlock

The United States government is resuming operations following a historic 43-day shutdown, rekindling air traffic and food aid while compensating over a million federal workers who went unpaid. Despite these restorations, the political standoff that prompted the shutdown continues to loom unresolved.

A lack of resolution on health subsidies, a key trigger for Senate Democrats initiating the shutdown, remains a contentious issue. The standoff also underscored the divide within Democratic ranks between its liberal and moderate members. The recent deal provides temporary respite, funding the government only until January 30, raising concerns of another potential shutdown.

Survey results, like those from a Reuters/Ipsos poll, revealed an evenly split blame between Republicans and Democrats for the shutdown's initiation. Both parties are now under scrutiny, with Republicans potentially facing backlash over rising healthcare costs, and Democrats emphasizing the necessity of continued political resistance.