Left Menu

Mukul Roy's Disqualification: The Fall of Bengal's Political 'Chanakya'

The Calcutta High Court disqualified senior TMC leader Mukul Roy as an MLA under the anti-defection law. Once known as Bengal's 'Chanakya' for orchestrating political defections, Roy's influence waned due to ill health. The ruling underscores his fall from political prominence amid a backdrop of past defections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:50 IST
Mukul Roy's Disqualification: The Fall of Bengal's Political 'Chanakya'
Mukul Roy
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court recently delivered a judgment steeped in political irony, disqualifying senior TMC leader Mukul Roy as an MLA under the anti-defection law, a statute Roy once wielded with dexterity. This ruling marks a poignant chapter in Bengal politics, highlighting the stark contrast between Roy's former influence and his current frailty.

Mukul Roy, once hailed as the 'Chanakya of Bengal politics,' played a pivotal role in engineering defections that helped TMC consolidate power after its 2011 victory. The ruling comes as Roy remains absent from the political scene, hospitalised and in poor health, a shadow of his once formidable self.

The disqualification ruling reflects a full-circle moment, as the anti-defection law now turns on Roy, who had mastered it for political gains. It also emphasizes the decline of a strategist whose maneuvers shaped West Bengal's political landscape for decades.

TRENDING

1
Crackdown on Fertilizer Black Market: Securing Farmers' Future

Crackdown on Fertilizer Black Market: Securing Farmers' Future

 India
2
Traffic Advisories Issued Amid Qaumi Insaaf Morcha's Delhi March

Traffic Advisories Issued Amid Qaumi Insaaf Morcha's Delhi March

 India
3
Verizon's Largest Layoffs: Restructuring and Future Challenges

Verizon's Largest Layoffs: Restructuring and Future Challenges

 Global
4
Omar Abdullah Stands Firm: Justice for Bombing Culprits, Fairness for J&K Residents

Omar Abdullah Stands Firm: Justice for Bombing Culprits, Fairness for J&K Re...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025