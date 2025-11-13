Left Menu

DMDK Eyes Grassroot Empowerment Ahead of Assembly Elections

The DMDK, under the leadership of Premalatha Vijayakanth, held a district secretaries meeting to strategize grassroot empowerment. While its electoral alliance stance remains unannounced, the party intends to contest next year's Assembly election under the 'Murasu' symbol, with announcements expected at an upcoming conference in Cuddalore.

Premalatha Vijayakanth's DMDK convened a meeting of district secretaries on Thursday to deliberate on strategies for enhancing the party's influence at the grassroots level.

Although the party has not yet declared its electoral alliance position, it remains committed to contesting under the 'Murasu' symbol in the forthcoming Assembly elections next year.

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam revealed that numerous pivotal issues were discussed at the meeting in Cuddalore, chaired by General Secretary Premalatha, who affirmed that the alliance decision, influenced by public opinion, will be announced soon.

