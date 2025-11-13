Chhattisgarh Congress Pushes for Extended Electoral Roll Revision Amid Rural Challenges
The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee has requested the Chief Electoral Officer to extend the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Challenges include reaching two crore voters and difficulties due to rural and tribal areas' infrastructure. The Congress emphasizes the need for accurate rolls and cites hardships such as recent floods and ongoing paddy harvesting.
- Country:
- India
The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) has formally approached the state's Chief Electoral Officer, seeking an extension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to ensure comprehensive voter engagement.
Challenges such as rural inaccessibility and recent floods underscore the Congress's demand for more time. With over two crore voters to cover, the party stresses the need for an accurate, transparent, and inclusive process.
Amid ongoing paddy harvesting and limited communication infrastructure, the Congress argues for an extension to facilitate full participation, particularly in remote and tribal areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP-Congress Clash Over SIR Intensifies Amid Allegations and Support
Bengal's Battle Against Ghost Voters: A Unique Identification Challenge
CSIR and NICDC Join Forces to Drive Innovation-Led Industrial Development
Historic Surge in Women's Voters Drives Bihar's Political Transformation
Kerala's Booth Level Officers Surge in Special Intensive Revision Effort