Chhattisgarh Congress Pushes for Extended Electoral Roll Revision Amid Rural Challenges

The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee has requested the Chief Electoral Officer to extend the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Challenges include reaching two crore voters and difficulties due to rural and tribal areas' infrastructure. The Congress emphasizes the need for accurate rolls and cites hardships such as recent floods and ongoing paddy harvesting.

Raipur | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:45 IST
The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) has formally approached the state's Chief Electoral Officer, seeking an extension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to ensure comprehensive voter engagement.

Challenges such as rural inaccessibility and recent floods underscore the Congress's demand for more time. With over two crore voters to cover, the party stresses the need for an accurate, transparent, and inclusive process.

Amid ongoing paddy harvesting and limited communication infrastructure, the Congress argues for an extension to facilitate full participation, particularly in remote and tribal areas.

