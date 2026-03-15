India's 'Festival of Democracy': Record Voters Gear Up for Upcoming Elections
The upcoming assembly elections in India encompass four states and one Union Territory, engaging 17.4 crore voters. Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasized electoral integrity, while international observers prepare to witness the process. With 2.19 lakh polling stations, the elections are set to appoint 824 MLAs across 824 constituencies.
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- India
The stage is set for a significant democratic exercise as 17.4 crore voters across four Indian states and one Union Territory prepare for upcoming assembly elections. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated that these elections will involve 824 constituencies.
In a recent press conference, Kumar announced that the voting process will occur at 2.19 lakh polling stations nationwide, employing 25 lakh election officials to ensure a smooth electoral procedure. He highlighted the significance of accurate electoral rolls as the foundation of democracy.
Further emphasizing international interest, Kumar revealed that representatives from poll bodies across 20 nations will observe India's electoral process, renowned as the 'Festival of Democracy'. This global attention underscores India's vibrant democratic tradition.
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- India
- elections
- assembly
- states
- voters
- democracy
- Gyanesh Kumar
- Tamil Nadu
- West Bengal
- Kerala
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