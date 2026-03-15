Total 17.4 crore voters eligible to vote in elections to five assemblies with 824 constituencies: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Total 17.4 crore voters eligible to vote in elections to five assemblies with 824 constituencies: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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