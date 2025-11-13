Left Menu

Battle for Bihar: NDA and Opposition Clash Over Election Outcome

As Bihar awaits its assembly election results, both NDA and opposition leaders express confidence in victory. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule predicts a clear mandate for NDA, warning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of regret. Meanwhile, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav claims his alliance will secure a strong majority, urging against any administrative biases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 23:08 IST
Battle for Bihar: NDA and Opposition Clash Over Election Outcome
Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Bihar's assembly election results, Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to secure a clear majority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He also cautioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of impending regret over the outcome.

Responding to provocative remarks by RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh, Bawankule urged political leaders to refrain from divisive rhetoric. He emphasized that questioning the Election Commission's integrity is inappropriate, noting that the public prioritizes development over caste-based politics.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav countered by declaring that his Mahagathbandhan alliance is confident of forming the next government in Bihar, dismissing exit polls favoring the NDA. He warned officials against unconstitutional actions, asserting that the public will address any undue influence during the election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Stands Firm: Justice for Bombing Culprits, Fairness for J&K Residents

Omar Abdullah Stands Firm: Justice for Bombing Culprits, Fairness for J&K Re...

 India
2
Carlyle Eyes Acquisition of Lukoil's Global Assets Amid Sanctions

Carlyle Eyes Acquisition of Lukoil's Global Assets Amid Sanctions

 Global
3
Sikkim CM's Hospital Scare: Quick Response Averts Crisis

Sikkim CM's Hospital Scare: Quick Response Averts Crisis

 India
4
Epstein Emails Ignite Political Firestorm Over Trump Ties

Epstein Emails Ignite Political Firestorm Over Trump Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025