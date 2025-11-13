Battle for Bihar: NDA and Opposition Clash Over Election Outcome

On the eve of Bihar's assembly election results, Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to secure a clear majority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He also cautioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of impending regret over the outcome.

Responding to provocative remarks by RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh, Bawankule urged political leaders to refrain from divisive rhetoric. He emphasized that questioning the Election Commission's integrity is inappropriate, noting that the public prioritizes development over caste-based politics.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav countered by declaring that his Mahagathbandhan alliance is confident of forming the next government in Bihar, dismissing exit polls favoring the NDA. He warned officials against unconstitutional actions, asserting that the public will address any undue influence during the election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)