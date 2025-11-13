Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Bihar as Political Leaders Express Uncertainty Ahead of Election Results

As the Bihar Assembly election results neared, CPI(M-L) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya raised apprehensions about the vote-counting process, echoing concerns of potential manipulation. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav confidently claimed a forthcoming win for the Mahagathbandhan, while criticizing the NDA and alleging a conspiracy to influence outcomes.

13-11-2025
  • India

As the countdown to the Bihar Assembly election results continues, CPI(M-L) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya expressed his concerns, urging for a transparent vote-counting process. He stressed the importance of the results truly reflecting the will of the people amid growing signs that suggest otherwise.

Meanwhile, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav exuded confidence, dismissing exit polls that favor the NDA. He asserted that the Mahagathbandhan alliance is set to form the next government. Yadav further warned officials of repercussions if any discrepancies emerge during the counting process.

Accusing the BJP of spreading false narratives, Yadav alleged a concerted effort by certain party members and media to manipulate perceptions. He expressed concerns over potential vote-counting irregularities designed to benefit the NDA, as Bihar prepares for the final tallying day.

