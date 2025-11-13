U.S. Government Reopens: Aftermath of the Longest Shutdown

The U.S. government resumes operations on Thursday, concluding the nation's longest shutdown in history—a 43-day saga that disrupted air travel, suspended food aid, and left 1.4 million federal workers without pay. However, the underlying political rifts that caused the shutdown remain unhealed.

The funding package offers limited constraints on President Trump's spending powers, an administration frequently challenging Congress' financial oversight. It also leaves Senate Democrats without solutions to impending health subsidy expirations, the very issue initiating the shutdown. Internal Democratic divides persist, with moderates and liberals split on strategies confronting Republicans controlling Congress.

Federal employees, facing withheld wages during this period, will receive back pay starting Saturday, while some navigated the specter of Trump's potential salary restraints. Looking ahead, the deal finances the government only until January 30, pointing to the possibility of another shutdown. As bipartisan blame swirls, the resolution also reflects unmet debates over the burgeoning national debt, with Democrats pressing the importance of health subsidies immensely affecting Republican-majority states.

