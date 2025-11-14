Redistricting Battle: Trump Administration vs. California

The Trump administration has initiated legal action against California, challenging the state's latest redistricting maps. This follows a ballot measure passed by California voters intending to expand Democratic seats in Congress, potentially increasing them by five.

The Justice Department joined a lawsuit filed by the California Republican Party and a group of voters, contesting Proposition 50, which allows temporary use of the newly drawn district maps. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned California's redistricting as a blatant power move that undermines the democratic process.

California Governor Gavin Newsom responded, criticizing the lawsuit as an attempt by Republicans to overturn a democratic decision. Critics also argue that recent redistricting efforts in Texas similarly aimed to benefit Republican candidates, prompting civil rights groups to challenge them in court.

