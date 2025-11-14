Redistricting Battle: Trump Administration vs. California
The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit against California's new redistricting maps, following a recent ballot measure aimed at increasing Democratic representation. Justice Department claims California's map manipulates district lines for race-based favoring of Hispanic voters, sparking legal and political conflict with the California government.
The Trump administration has initiated legal action against California, challenging the state's latest redistricting maps. This follows a ballot measure passed by California voters intending to expand Democratic seats in Congress, potentially increasing them by five.
The Justice Department joined a lawsuit filed by the California Republican Party and a group of voters, contesting Proposition 50, which allows temporary use of the newly drawn district maps. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned California's redistricting as a blatant power move that undermines the democratic process.
California Governor Gavin Newsom responded, criticizing the lawsuit as an attempt by Republicans to overturn a democratic decision. Critics also argue that recent redistricting efforts in Texas similarly aimed to benefit Republican candidates, prompting civil rights groups to challenge them in court.

