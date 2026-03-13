Sweden's Liberals Shift Strategy: Aligning with Sweden Democrats

Sweden's Liberal Party announced on Friday its support for integrating the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats into the government after the upcoming September parliamentary elections. This development enhances the right wing's opportunity to triumph, amidst the left bloc holding a current lead in opinion polls.

Historically, the Liberals had opposed forming a government with the Sweden Democrats. Similarly, the Sweden Democrats have expressed unwillingness to back any government that excludes them. In a new political accord, both parties have reached consensus on several issues, including a potential 2030 referendum on Sweden's euro zone membership and a 'restrictive, yet humane' immigration stance.

Despite alignment on some issues, uncertainty remains regarding broader support for the euro referendum among other right-wing parties. Past referendums saw Swedes reject euro membership in 2003. With the Liberals polling poorly, there's a risk of their parliamentary exit, potentially leaving the right without a majority, while the left bloc struggles with internal divisions as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)