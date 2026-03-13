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Sweden's Liberals Shift Strategy: Aligning with Sweden Democrats

The Liberal Party in Sweden has shifted its stance, deciding to support the inclusion of the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats in the government after the September elections. This move is seen as crucial for the right bloc to challenge the opposition left bloc, leading currently in polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:46 IST
Sweden's Liberals Shift Strategy: Aligning with Sweden Democrats
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  • Sweden

Sweden's Liberal Party announced on Friday its support for integrating the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats into the government after the upcoming September parliamentary elections. This development enhances the right wing's opportunity to triumph, amidst the left bloc holding a current lead in opinion polls.

Historically, the Liberals had opposed forming a government with the Sweden Democrats. Similarly, the Sweden Democrats have expressed unwillingness to back any government that excludes them. In a new political accord, both parties have reached consensus on several issues, including a potential 2030 referendum on Sweden's euro zone membership and a 'restrictive, yet humane' immigration stance.

Despite alignment on some issues, uncertainty remains regarding broader support for the euro referendum among other right-wing parties. Past referendums saw Swedes reject euro membership in 2003. With the Liberals polling poorly, there's a risk of their parliamentary exit, potentially leaving the right without a majority, while the left bloc struggles with internal divisions as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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