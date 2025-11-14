A History of Shutdowns: Political Standoffs That Halted Government Operations

The recent U.S. government shutdown, lasting 43 days, has officially ended, marking the longest in history. This surpasses the previous record set during President Trump's term in 2019.

Since 1980, U.S. administrations have faced numerous shutdowns due to budget and policy disputes. The 2025 shutdown arose when Democrats blocked a funding package over healthcare subsidy demands.

Other notable shutdowns include a 35-day closure in 2018-19 sparked by border wall funding disagreements, and a 22-day standoff in 1995-96 amid budget battles during President Clinton's era.

(With inputs from agencies.)