A History of Shutdowns: Political Standoffs That Halted Government Operations
The 43-day U.S. government shutdown in 2025 broke a historic record, surpassing the 35-day closure during Trump's presidency. Previous shutdowns, driven by budget disputes and policy disagreements, highlight a recurring trend of political conflicts affecting government operations since 1980.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 02:59 IST
The recent U.S. government shutdown, lasting 43 days, has officially ended, marking the longest in history. This surpasses the previous record set during President Trump's term in 2019.
Since 1980, U.S. administrations have faced numerous shutdowns due to budget and policy disputes. The 2025 shutdown arose when Democrats blocked a funding package over healthcare subsidy demands.
Other notable shutdowns include a 35-day closure in 2018-19 sparked by border wall funding disagreements, and a 22-day standoff in 1995-96 amid budget battles during President Clinton's era.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement