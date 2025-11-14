Senator Fetterman Hospitalized After Health Scare
U.S. Senator John Fetterman was hospitalized after a fall due to a ventricular fibrillation flare-up. Known for his distinct style and outspoken nature, Fetterman previously suffered a stroke and has been treated for depression. He recently played a role in ending a government shutdown.
U.S. Senator John Fetterman experienced a health scare on Thursday morning, resulting in his hospitalization. According to his spokesperson, the fall occurred during an early walk when Fetterman faced a ventricular fibrillation flare-up, leading to light-headedness and a minor injury.
Fetterman is widely recognized for his casual appearance, often seen in a hoodie, and his sometimes defiant stance within his party. Recently, he stood with Republicans in a bipartisan effort to end the government shutdown, marking his unique position in the Senate.
The Senator's health has been a point of public interest, as he has previously faced significant challenges, including a near-fatal stroke before his election and hospitalization for clinical depression about a year into his term.
(With inputs from agencies.)
