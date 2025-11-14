Left Menu

Bihar Elections 2023: Vote Counting Begins Amid Tight Security

Vote counting for 243 Bihar assembly seats commenced on Friday morning under strict security. Taking place across 46 centers, the process started at 8 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8.30 am. The elections witnessed a historic voter turnout of 67.13%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 08:05 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 08:05 IST
Bihar Elections 2023: Vote Counting Begins Amid Tight Security
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday morning, the counting of votes for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar began under tight security measures, as confirmed by officials. The process is taking place across 46 designated centers and kicked off at 8 am.

According to the Election Commission, postal ballots are being counted first, followed by the electronic voting machines at 8.30 am. This procedure is in line with the guidelines set forth by the Commission.

Bihar experienced a remarkable voter turnout of 67.13% during the two-phase elections held on November 6 and November 11. Approximately 7.45 crore voters participated to determine the future of 2,616 candidates vying for positions in the state's 243-member assembly.

TRENDING

1
Jaishankar's Diplomatic Dialogue with UN Chief Guterres

Jaishankar's Diplomatic Dialogue with UN Chief Guterres

 Global
2
Tense Moments in Jubilee Hills By-Election as Votes are Counted

Tense Moments in Jubilee Hills By-Election as Votes are Counted

 India
3
China's Economic Pressure Mounts as Growth Slows

China's Economic Pressure Mounts as Growth Slows

 Global
4
Bihar Votes: A Veritable Referendum on Leadership

Bihar Votes: A Veritable Referendum on Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025