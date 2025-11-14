Bihar Elections 2023: Vote Counting Begins Amid Tight Security
Vote counting for 243 Bihar assembly seats commenced on Friday morning under strict security. Taking place across 46 centers, the process started at 8 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8.30 am. The elections witnessed a historic voter turnout of 67.13%.
On Friday morning, the counting of votes for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar began under tight security measures, as confirmed by officials. The process is taking place across 46 designated centers and kicked off at 8 am.
According to the Election Commission, postal ballots are being counted first, followed by the electronic voting machines at 8.30 am. This procedure is in line with the guidelines set forth by the Commission.
Bihar experienced a remarkable voter turnout of 67.13% during the two-phase elections held on November 6 and November 11. Approximately 7.45 crore voters participated to determine the future of 2,616 candidates vying for positions in the state's 243-member assembly.
