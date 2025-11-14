NDA Leads in Bihar Assembly Elections Amid High Voter Turnout

Election results in Bihar are shaping up with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) currently leading in 49 assembly seats. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc is trailing behind, securing leads in 39 constituencies, with vote counting still underway across the state.

According to early reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 29 seats, while the Janata Dal (United) has gained an advantage in 18 seats. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is ahead in 32, and Congress has a lead in seven constituencies.

The counting process began at 8 am in 46 centers across 38 districts. This election witnessed an extraordinary voter turnout of 67.13% in the two-phase elections held on November 6 and November 11, where 7.45 crore voters were eligible to cast their votes, determining the fate of 2,616 candidates.

