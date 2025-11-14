NDA Leads in Bihar Assembly Elections Amid High Voter Turnout
In Bihar's assembly elections, the ruling NDA is ahead in 49 seats while the opposition INDIA bloc lags with 39 seats. Vote counting is ongoing for 243 constituencies. The historic voter turnout was 67.13%, with 7.45 crore voters and 2,616 candidates participating in the elections held in two phases.
Election results in Bihar are shaping up with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) currently leading in 49 assembly seats. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc is trailing behind, securing leads in 39 constituencies, with vote counting still underway across the state.
According to early reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 29 seats, while the Janata Dal (United) has gained an advantage in 18 seats. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is ahead in 32, and Congress has a lead in seven constituencies.
The counting process began at 8 am in 46 centers across 38 districts. This election witnessed an extraordinary voter turnout of 67.13% in the two-phase elections held on November 6 and November 11, where 7.45 crore voters were eligible to cast their votes, determining the fate of 2,616 candidates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
