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Mamata Banerjee Vows to Safeguard Matua Rights Amid BJP's Alleged Citizenship Push

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP government for allegedly trying to strip the Matua community of their citizenship rights through voter list revisions. She pledged to protect their rights, citing several state initiatives to support the community and honoring their cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:21 IST
Mamata Banerjee Vows to Safeguard Matua Rights Amid BJP's Alleged Citizenship Push
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, accusing it of a covert attempt to undermine the citizenship rights of the Matua community. She alleges this is being done under the pretext of revising the voter list.

The statement was made on the birth anniversary of Harichad Thakur, who founded the Matua sect. Banerjee warned against the spread of fear among generations-long residents, asserting that true citizens are now being wrongfully disenfranchised.

On Mahabarooni, Banerjee highlighted state projects supporting the Matua community, including academic and infrastructure advancements. She reiterated her commitment to upholding their fundamental rights amid ongoing political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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