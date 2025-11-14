Left Menu

Bihar Polls: Early NDA Leads; Congress Hopes for Mahagathbandhan Shift

In Bihar elections, early trends favor the NDA securing a strong majority, yet Congress's Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru remains hopeful for a Mahagathbandhan resurgence. Despite NDA's lead, Allavaru cites dissatisfaction with Nitish Kumar’s long governance and raises concerns over alleged voting malpractice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:59 IST
Congress party's Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

As early voting trends suggest a comfortable majority for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, Krishna Allavaru, Congress party's Bihar overseer, remains optimistic about the potential for a change, emphasizing the possibility of a trend reversal by day's end. Allavaru criticizes Nitish Kumar's 20-year governance tenure, expressing that it failed to benefit Bihar's populace, advocating for the Mahagathbandhan to assume leadership.

Addressing ANI, Allavaru remarked, "Trends are merely initial indicators; we anticipate a government that genuinely caters to the people's needs in Bihar. Given two decades of opportunity, Mahagathbandhan deserves a chance to supersede current governance," he stated. Allavaru also voiced concerns over perceived "vote chori," highlighting Congress's consistent protests against such political malpractice.

Amid vote counting on Friday, NDA showed an evident lead, surpassing the 122 halfway mark, with 159 seats led by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United). Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan trails with a mere 76 seats, as per election trends, amid a robust security environment for vote counting in all 243 constituencies that began at 8 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)

