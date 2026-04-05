Tejashwi Yadav Vows to Strengthen RJD's Influence in Jharkhand

During his visit to Ranchi, RJD National Working President Tejashwi Yadav affirmed his commitment to expanding his party's strength in Jharkhand.

Addressing local party members, Yadav emphasized the RJD's influence, calling it a force that shouldn't be ignored and detailing plans to enhance its organizational structure across the state.

He also voiced criticism against Bihar's ruling coalition, accusing it of electoral malpractice, while asserting RJD's intent to pursue alliances and electoral success at a national level.