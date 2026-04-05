Tejashwi Yadav Vows to Strengthen RJD's Influence in Jharkhand
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav emphasizes his party's growing influence in Jharkhand, declaring it a significant force. During his visit to Ranchi, he outlined strategies to bolster the party's presence at both state and national levels, and criticized Bihar's ruling alliance for misuse of state resources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:45 IST
- Country:
- India
During his visit to Ranchi, RJD National Working President Tejashwi Yadav affirmed his commitment to expanding his party's strength in Jharkhand.
Addressing local party members, Yadav emphasized the RJD's influence, calling it a force that shouldn't be ignored and detailing plans to enhance its organizational structure across the state.
He also voiced criticism against Bihar's ruling coalition, accusing it of electoral malpractice, while asserting RJD's intent to pursue alliances and electoral success at a national level.
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