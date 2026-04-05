Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Vows to Strengthen RJD's Influence in Jharkhand

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav emphasizes his party's growing influence in Jharkhand, declaring it a significant force. During his visit to Ranchi, he outlined strategies to bolster the party's presence at both state and national levels, and criticized Bihar's ruling alliance for misuse of state resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:45 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Vows to Strengthen RJD's Influence in Jharkhand
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

During his visit to Ranchi, RJD National Working President Tejashwi Yadav affirmed his commitment to expanding his party's strength in Jharkhand.

Addressing local party members, Yadav emphasized the RJD's influence, calling it a force that shouldn't be ignored and detailing plans to enhance its organizational structure across the state.

He also voiced criticism against Bihar's ruling coalition, accusing it of electoral malpractice, while asserting RJD's intent to pursue alliances and electoral success at a national level.

TRENDING

1
Explosive Attack Rocks BJP Worker's Residence in Kathirur

Explosive Attack Rocks BJP Worker's Residence in Kathirur

 India
2
Sevilla's Rocky Road Continues Under New Leadership

Sevilla's Rocky Road Continues Under New Leadership

 Spain
3
North Korea's Silence on Iran: A Strategic Shift?

North Korea's Silence on Iran: A Strategic Shift?

 South Korea
4
Warring Words: Bengal Polls Clash Intensifies

Warring Words: Bengal Polls Clash Intensifies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South faces heightened AI risks amid gaps in education and digital readiness

Climate fintech must overcome data gaps and bias to deliver real impact

Agentic AI could amplify data breaches through system-wide leaks

AI not as harmless as it seems: cumulative effects raise new governance concerns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026