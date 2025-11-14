Left Menu

NDA's Towering Lead Signals Return to Power in Bihar

With NDA leading in 186 out of 243 seats in the Bihar assembly, state president Dilip Kumar Jaiswal expressed confidence in the coalition's victory. The BJP is leading with 82 seats, JD(U) in 75, LJP (RV) in 22, while opposition Mahagathbandhan is lagging significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:37 IST
Bihar assembly
  • Country:
  • India

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised for a commanding victory in the Bihar assembly elections, leading with 186 of the 243 seats. This strong performance, according to state president Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, confirms voter sentiment observed during both phases of polling.

Within the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 82 seats, while the Janata Dal (United) holds 75. Coalition partners LJP (RV) and HAM(S) are contributing with additional seats. In stark contrast, the opposition Mahagathbandhan's performance trails considerably, with the RJD leading in 35 seats and the Congress and Left partners managing only single-digit leads.

Speaking confidently, Jaiswal emphasized the unquestionable public support for the NDA government and its leadership, spotlighting the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Amid criticism and media narratives questioning Nitish Kumar's leadership, Jaiswal remains unflustered, reaffirming faith in the coalition's mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

