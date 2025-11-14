Left Menu

Allegations of Election Misconduct in Bihar: Ashok Gehlot Speaks Out

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot accused the Election Commission of colluding with the ruling party in Bihar by allowing cash and benefit distribution to voters during the assembly elections, despite the enforcement of the model code of conduct. Gehlot criticized the lack of intervention and called it a threat to democracy.

Jaipur | Updated: 14-11-2025 13:10 IST
Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission, accusing it of colluding with Bihar's ruling party during the recent assembly elections.

Gehlot claimed that cash and benefits, including a payment of Rs 10,000 to women voters, were distributed despite the model code of conduct being in force. He pointed out that such activities never continued during elections once the code was in place.

The former Rajasthan chief minister expressed disappointment with the election results, terming the commission a 'mute spectator' and accusing it of failing to prevent dishonesty and vote theft. Gehlot emphasized the need for Congress and its ideology to counter the BJP's money power.

