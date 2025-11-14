Allegations of Election Misconduct in Bihar: Ashok Gehlot Speaks Out

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission, accusing it of colluding with Bihar's ruling party during the recent assembly elections.

Gehlot claimed that cash and benefits, including a payment of Rs 10,000 to women voters, were distributed despite the model code of conduct being in force. He pointed out that such activities never continued during elections once the code was in place.

The former Rajasthan chief minister expressed disappointment with the election results, terming the commission a 'mute spectator' and accusing it of failing to prevent dishonesty and vote theft. Gehlot emphasized the need for Congress and its ideology to counter the BJP's money power.